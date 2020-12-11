THESE 4 zodiac signs are most likely to be cleanliness freaks

Being neat and tidy is a good trait that one should abide by. However, some people tend to get pansy about cleanliness and neatness. These 4 zodiac signs are most likely to have an obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) for being the cleanest and neatest zodiac signs.

Fear of being around dirt, arranging things in an orderly and symmetrical manner, listing your calm overseeing untidy clothes are all symptoms that you are suffering from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). This is a disorder that happens to the best of us, and people suffering from it develop anxiety and stress over untidy and unorganised things.

It is one of the most common disorders and these people are termed as cleanliness freaks who are constantly tidying up things or organising their room. They cannot afford to live in an untidy environment where everything is cluttered, scattered or unorganised. The constant nagging and poking when things are done in order gets a bit too annoying at times.

These are the zodiac signs who are most prone to have a compulsion around cleanliness and tidiness.

Virgo

Virgos are famous for being the most organised and tidy zodiac sign. Living with a Virgo or sharing a room with them can be challenging as they will constantly remind you to tidy up the room and keep your surroundings clean. They have a very systematic and meticulous approach to everything.

Taurus

Taureans are extremely organised and cannot afford to live in a dirty environment. They are also hygiene freaks and prefer everything to be cleaned thoroughly. Being stubborn and inflexible if one of their strong character traits.

Capricorn

Capricorns are very meticulous and organised in their approach. They want everything to be planned, they also prefer a minimalist lifestyle with bare minimum things that are absolutely essential. Hence, they follow a clean and systematic regime.

Leo

Leos are lowkey cleanliness freaks. They prefer everything to be arranged in an order and cannot afford to see their rooms dirty, filled with a pile of clothes. They will keep everything back to where it belongs. Leos are very territorial also, and hence, they do not like it when someone else enters their room making it untidy.

