THESE 4 zodiac signs are the most UNSTABLE just like a ticking bomb

Not everyone is born with a zen mindset and there’s no denying that! So, here we have all the unstable zodiac signs based on astrology. Check it out

We have all been through days when we turn into walking, talking time bombs, just waiting to explode. But, there are some who are literally like that all the while and you never know what might tick them off. Having a nervous breakdown becomes an easy occurrence while their unstable minds tend to ruin everything they’ve worked for. But, let’s be real, they always try their best to hold it all together but that soon turns to mush when a crisis occurs.

So, what are the most unstable signs of the Zodiac?

TAURUS

The sign is known to be ‘strong as a bull’ is not necessarily stable when it comes to tough situations. Mentally, they are very fragile and every small thing can trigger them. Their bull-like strength is enough to destroy things around when everything in their life goes wrong.

LIBRA

Ironically, Libra’s represent the sign of balance but definitely bags a position on this list. They are very smart and intelligent but, if they are presented with a topic that they are unaware of, they tend to get unstable and notorious. They are rarely practical about the things that they feel passionate about which is why stability does not even come close to being a part of their zodiac traits.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius’ are very unstable but being the kinds of people they are, they will never agree to that fact. They spend a lot of time in their land of dreams which is why when something in the real words comes up that is not associated with their dreams, they become as unstable as it gets. They cannot really handle reality which is why you’d often find them freaking out over the littlest things.

GEMINI

The twin sign is always caught up between two things which is why their indecisive nature can get annoying at times. Their indecisive behaviour is what makes them unstable at times. While this is the case, it often affects them mentally making it worse and spiralling in their own lies and bad decisions.

