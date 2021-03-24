THESE 4 Zodiac signs are unapologetically SASSY

Some people are born with sass. They are bold, feisty and clever. They don’t hesitate to talk back and are always ready with a savage comeback when someone hurts their ego!

Sass means talking impudently in a cheeky and playful manner. Sassy people, don’t hesitate to talk back boldly. They are uninhibited, unapologetic and courageous. Talk rudely to them and trust them to always be ready with a savage comeback!

Being sassy, helps you to put your point across and be bold, feisty and quick-witted. Have a look at the 4 zodiac signs who are sassy and clever!

Aries

For Aries-born people, being sassy is a necessity to deal with people who are rude, insolent and demeaning. They use it as a defence mechanism to protect themselves from the big, bad world.

Gemini

Geminis are stubborn and strong-headed. They become sassy when things don’t go their way. Showing sass is basically, their way of throwing a tantrum and letting people know that they are not happy with the outcome.

Leo

Leos are born sassy! They are used to being in the limelight and act sassy to get people’s attention. They feel like they are entitled to everything and get sassy when things don’t go their way.

Scorpio

Scorpios feel they are always right. They are opinionated and dominating and tend to force their opinions on others. When others resist, Scorpios get sassy and throw a fit.

