THESE 4 zodiac signs can’t make new friends easily

People belonging to these 4 zodiac signs have a tough time making new friends. They have trust issues and thus, can’t open up to people easily or confide in them wholeheartedly.

Making friends is a skill that not all of us are adept at. Sure, friends make your life easier, give you support and make your life more joyful, but trying to befriend people is not an easy task. You need to be outgoing, extroverted and of course, friendly to be able to make friends and have a social circle.

While some people seem to make friends with ease and in a jiffy, most of us struggle to make new friends. According to astrology, these are the 4 zodiac signs who have trouble making new friends and thus, aren’t very social.

Gemini

Geminis are highly social and thus, tend to know a lot of people. They have a lot of acquaintances, but not close friends. They have a social circle but not any best friend who they can confide in. Geminis have a hard time trusting people and thus, tend to stay a little aloof and have a tough time making new friends.

Cancer

We all are familiar with the fact that Cancerians are homebound. They love spending their free time at home, relaxing with their family members. Although Cancerians like socialising, they prefer interacting with a huge group of people instead of making a bond with one person. They have a hard time trusting people and thus, can’t make friends easily.

Aquarius

Aquarians are introverted and shy. They have a tough time opening up to people and don’t really trust anybody. They feel that everyone at some point will break their trust. They thus prefer keeping to themselves and aren’t too keen on making new friends.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are overthinkers and emotional. They tend to complicate a lot of situations with their overthinking and thus, can be quite a handful. They come with a lot of baggage and thus, don’t easily open up to people. Their shyness and introverted nature are what makes them aloof and distant.

