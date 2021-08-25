These 4 zodiac signs have a hard time finding their soulmate

There are some people who are lucky enough to find the love of their life. When they meet a special someone, they simply know that they are the one. On the other hand, there are some people who have a pretty difficult time finding the love of their life. They don’t really jelly easily with people and thus are not able to find their soulmate.

They have their own set of quirks and eccentricities and want someone who would understand them like no one else. They take time to fall in love and have trust issues. Astrologically speaking, here are 4 such zodiac signs who have a tough time finding ‘the one’.

Cancer

Cancerians have a tendency to be critical of everything. The moment they meet someone special, they withdraw themselves a little to avoid getting heartbroken.

Leo

Sure, Leos are popular enough to date tons of people. But when it comes to finding the love of their life they do have a hard time. This is because they don’t feel that anybody deserves them and tend to have a superiority complex.

Scorpio

Scorpios are not as expressive about their feelings as they are supposed to be, in order to make a deep connection with someone. Due to their reserved and quiet nature, they are often not able to express their love towards someone and end up losing that person.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are quirky and unique. They have their own way of living their life and don’t like restrictions or being accountable to someone. Whenever they are in a relationship with someone, they cannot handle the proximity and the lack of freedom that comes with it.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who are always ready to mingle