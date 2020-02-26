THESE 4 zodiac signs take more work and responsibility than they can handle

There are some zodiac signs who just cannot say ‘no’ which is why they end up getting drowned in work. Find out who they are

Let’s agree to the fact that most of us have some time or the other got ourselves drowned in a pile of work and responsibility. ‘This needs to be done’, ‘that needs to be covered’. Most of us have heard these lines. Now, there are a few people who can safely say that the cannot do it but, then there are some who just cannot seem to say a ‘no’. This makes them drown in a puddle of responsibilities they’ve created for themselves.

So, here are all the zodiac signs who take more work on their plate than they handle.

LEO

Being the kind of born leader that Leos are, they will take on responsibility like it is a piece of cake. They are always keen on taking huge responsibilities because the bigger the responsibility, the greater can be the reward. Not just that, they believe in doing the work themselves because they are not the types to wait around for others to finish the work.

ARIES

Aries loves to take n heavy responsibilities. It makes them feel in charge and they love the attention they get. They feel important and productive while doing so, even if it means they have to slog for the rest of the week.

VIRGO

Virgos are very diligent about their work which is why they are always bombarded with work. Their perfectionist personality makes it easier for people to rely on them which is why they are the first one to get the responsibility for anything. Because of all this, they tend to say ‘yes’ to everything that comes their way.

CAPRICORN

For Capricorns, there’s nothing such as too much responsibility. They get a different kind of high when they are living under pressure and they love it when challenges are thrown at them. If the work is mundane and boring, they will never be interested. But, if you have something with a side of risk, you know Capricorn will be right there.

