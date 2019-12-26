THESE 4 zodiac signs will have a bumpy start in 2020

Everyone likes to have a good start to the new year but according to astrology, THESE 4 zodiac signs will have a rocky start in the new year. Check it out

Everyone loves to begin new things on a good note especially if it is a new year. If the start to a year is good, everything begins on a positive note which results in the whole year running smoothly. But, there are a few Zodiac signs who have a lot going on in their astrological chart which is why there is a great possibility of them facing a bumpy start in 2020.

Find out who these Zodiac signs are:

1. Aries Horoscope

Aries is that one sign who is always in control and very sure of what they want out of life. However, at the start of 2020, they will take a back seat and let the world decide what is best for them. It is time for them to take a break and hold on to their goals and needs.

2. Taurus Horoscope

Taurus, the year will bring a major change in your life and disrupt the stability you have in your life right now. Things may start feeling unpredictable and it will have an impact on everything around you. But, if you are who you believe you are, you can definitely create some stability within you, because who cares about the external world anyways?

3. Libra Horoscope

Libra likes things to be balanced which is why when the New Year hits their astrological charts they might get thrown off their usual energy. It may feel like suddenly they do not know what to do in life. However, as the year moves further, they will slowly start understanding the imbalance and conquer it all.

4. Capricorn Horoscope

The start of the new year means it is Capricorn season so they will get affected the most as 2020 strikes. For a sign that is big on ambition and career, they will feel like they are thrown off their game. They will end up being looking back to understand the deeper meaning of life which will end up changing their perspective towards work, love and life. While the changing year will affect all zodiac signs, these 4 signs will get hit a little harder.

Credits :BUSTLE

