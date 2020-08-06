THESE 5 zodiac signs are more likely to be unfaithful in a relationship

When we are talking about behaviour traits and habits associated with the zodiac signs, each zodiac comes with its fair share of positives and negatives. Here are the five zodiac signs that are most likely to cheat in a relationship.

Love is a beautiful feeling in the whole world. But sometimes the factors like cheating and unfaithfulness can make the love go for a toss. No matter how many efforts you put into a relationship, it can still get pretty complicated.

Zodiac signs can tell you a lot about someone. According to studies, here are the five zodiac signs that are more likely to cheat on their partners in a relationship.

1. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The zodiac sign that is most likely to cheat is Pisces. They are generally super creative, sensitive and emotional, but they can react badly even when they have a tiniest mood swing. At the same time, the chances of them leaving the one they love is less because they don’t want to hurt their partner, so they have high chances of cheating and getting caught which can result in breakup.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini are easy-going and adjustable people. They are enthusiastic and love socialising with other people. But they also need round-the-clock attention and if you can’t give that they will probably leave because they have a massive number of options to choose from. They want it all and it doesn’t matter to them if it’s coming from a single or multiple number of people.

3. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Known for being the coldest and emotionally detached zodiac, Aquarians are extremely visionary. But there’s a big possibility that they might cheat on you once they are out of love. They would rather take a bullet than have a finger pointed at them.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarians are carefree and like to live in the moment. They hate being with people who try to control their restless self. They need their own breathable space and want to take their own sweet little time to come around.

5. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns always look for happiness, steadiness and support in a relationship. They want to gain as much as they can from their partner in a relationship. Though it’s hard to find everything at once in a partner, they are most likely to cheat.

