These 5 zodiac signs are the wittiest of all and are always ready with a clever comeback

Witty people are fun and entertaining. They are quirky and have a knack for sarcasm. They know how to lighten up the mood with their wit and candour. Check out these 5 zodiac signs who are witty, smart and funny.

To be witty is to be smart and observant. It comes naturally to many people and is an art. Witty people are intelligent and clever. They know what to say and when to say it. They are the ones with hilarious comebacks and will always keep you entertained.

They are genuinely funny without trying too hard and are natural people pleasers. They know how to have a good time and how to keep people hooked. There are some such zodiac signs who sail through life with their sense of humour and a strong presence of mind. Here are 5 zodiac signs who are wittiest to the T.

Aries

They have a strong presence of mind and are sharp. They are quick-witted and are always the fastest ones to think of a quirky comeback.

Gemini

They are incredibly witty and equally social. They love being the centre of attention and can charm anyone with their humour and wit.

Leo

Although they are strong-willed and focussed, they also know how to tickle people’s funnybones and make them hysterical with laughter.

Sagittarius

They are smart and intelligent. They do not take time in charming their way into people’s hearts by their sarcasm, wit and elite sense of humour.

Aquarius

They love making people laugh. Aquarians are bold, witty and naturally funny. They will often crack a joke without realising and indulge in straight-faced humour to make people laugh.

