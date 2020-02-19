THESE 5 zodiac signs never attach to anyone emotionally to save themselves from getting hurt

Here are 5 zodiac signs who will protect their hearts at all costs. Find out who they are

There are people in the world who love to be around people and tend to get easily attached to them. However, there is another lot who just cannot do that. They try and keep people at an arm’s length so that they do not figure out a lot about their lives and affect them emotionally. They are very fragile emotional beings and cannot accept the fact of getting hurt by somebody else. So, here are the 5 zodiac signs who tend to never get attached to people in order to save themselves from getting hurt.

VIRGO

Virgos are perfectionists and they cannot let anything get in the way of their work. They think that if they care, they will give others a chance to hurt them. Not getting emotionally invested is the kind of defence mechanism they use to avoid pain and disappointment. If they do not want you in their life, they will make it evident and not make a move. But, don’t worry, there could be some possibility of that in the future. Right now, they might just be heeling from the last emotional trauma.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius feels that the more detached they are the less power and possibility people have to hurt them. You’d feel that they are just trying to stay aloof, but mind you they are doing that with a purpose. They already have a lot going on in their lives and they cannot afford one more person to walk over them. They love to be around people but if you look closely they are hardly attached to anyone.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagis may definitely seem happy and fun to be around and mind you, they really are. But, if you are looking for more attachment than just hanging out, you won’t get it from them. They avoid getting attached to prevent any kind of heartbreaks. So, when they feel things are getting too serious, they will run away to a new place. It is not that they don’t care but it is much easier for them to stay away and avoid getting hurt.

LIBRA

Using their emotional instability as a defence mechanism is definitely a Libra move. in order t save themselves from getting hurt, they will not get emotionally invested with people and they only tend to keep everything on the surface level and never dive in deep. They stay away from any kind of emotional trouble. Their idea is to be away and happy rather than being emotionally invested with full of anxiety and pain. If only love was fair for a Libra!

GEMINI

Gemini thinks that caring for someone means you are giving them the power to hurt you without even being prepared for it. They think that the moment you start caring, your emotions get involved and then you cannot detach yourself from the situation or the person. So, before even the sparks are lit, they try to find reasons how the relationship will fail.

