THESE active Yoga asanas can help relieve depression during pregnancy explains Yoga Master Akshar

Staying active during pregnancy can be a sign of relieving depression symptoms. Check out these active yoga poses shared by Yoga expert, grandmaster Akshar to help relieve symptoms of depression while pregnant. Check it out.

Yoga is a cure for all physical and mental problems in the human body. It is essential to practice yoga at least once in a day to keep all mental and physical health problems at bay. During pregnancy, yoga can be beneficial for various purposes. Feeling depressed and low during pregnancy is a common concern for many expecting mothers and there are various ways by which these symptoms can be cured.

Yoga expert, grandmaster Akshar is an internationally acclaimed yoga master, philanthropist, spiritual guru and author who has trained some renowned faces of India like Sunil Gavaskar, Geeta, Babita Phogat and more. Let us find out what these yoga poses are and how it can relieve depression during pregnancy.

Yoga builds a bridge of communication with yourself. So, pay attention and listen to your body slowing down whenever and wherever required. By staying physically fit and active, you will keep both the mind and body happy. Stay away from high-impact or strenuous exercise routines. Through the following practices, you can strengthen the body and mind preparing you for the process of birth giving.

Vrikshasana

Begin by standing in Samasthithi. Start with your right leg lifting it off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg, place your right foot on your lift inner thigh. Place it as close to your pelvis as possible. You may support your foot with your palms to bring it in place. Balance and join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra. Focus your gaze forward. Repeat the same with the alternate leg.

Baddha Konasana

Begin by assuming Dandasana. Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together. Pull your heels closer to your pelvis. Gently push your knees down. Empty air from your stomach and hold the posture for 15-20 seconds. Repeat 2-3 sets.

Kaliasana

Spread your feet wide and toes pointing at an outward angle. Sit into a deep, low squat. The back should be kept straight. Lift your arms bringing them to parallel with your shoulders. Bend them at the elbow and open your palms up to the sky.

Yoni Mudra

Yoni Mudra is one of the most popular yoga mudras that is meant for quieting the mind and promoting inner peace. The meaning of the word yoni in Sanskrit means “womb” or “source.” Mudra means “gesture” or “seal” and is typically used during meditation for healing energy.

Siddhohum Kriya

There are many benefits to this meditation technique. It calms the mind and rejuvenates the body, relieves stress and anxiety. It also balances blood pressure keeping you healthy. Regular practice improves your concentration and creativity.

