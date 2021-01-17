THESE actors are all set to dominate Bollywood in 2021 as per astrologer Pandit Jagannath

Not only did the tourism sector took a massive hit from the effects of a Covid-19 pandemic, but the entertainment industry took a heavy loss too. Find out which actors are going to make a comeback in 2021 and what are the projects lined up for each as per celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath.

Covid-hit 2020 came as a big blow to the Indian entertainment industry. Both the film and the television industries took a massive hit. While theatres remained shut, television channels had to re-run their most liked content from the past. Thankfully we are past the point and now things are gradually returning to normalcy. Even as the theatres have reopened, the box office is not raking in moolah because of significantly less footfall due to the fear of pandemic. Things are, however, looking to get better.

While superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced that he will be seen on the big screen again in 2021, the teaser of much awaited KGF Chapter 2, starring South star Yash and Sanjay Dutt, has also been launched.

Some of the most anticipated movies of 2021 include Sooryavanshi, Brahmastra, 83, Laal Singh Chaddha and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. All these movies star some of the biggest names from the industry. But who really are the actors who are likely to dominate Bollywood this year?

Based on astrological calculations and face reading, celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has declared names of actors who are most likely to dominate 2021. Let us dwell into the findings.

Among the actors who are likely to charm the cinephiles this year include the three Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. The latter’s much awaited Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of Tom Hank’s critically-acclaimed classic Forrest Gump, was initially slated for a release in 2020 but got delayed by a year due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Salman’s Radhe also met a similar fate and is now likely to release this year. The wait has only added to the excitement of fans and hence, the movies featuring these superstars are expected to receive grand openings.

Same is the case with Shah Rukh Khan, as the fans have been missing him after Zero, which failed to click at the box office. It is widely speculated that SRK will bounce back in the filmdom.

A few other significant films whose scheduled releases got deferred were 83, Sooryavanshi and Brahmastra starring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor respectively. All these films are multi-starrer with great cameo scenes. With that taken into consideration and these films are likely to appeal to a larger audience, therefore, benefitting the leading men.

Last but not the least, the other two actors who are expected to make their mark are Bobby Deol and Nawazudding Siddiqui. However, they might take the OTT route instead of the big screen. Bobby Deol’s web series Aashram and Class of ’83 have already been loved by the audience in 2020 while Nawaz’s Serious Men and Raat Akeli Hai also connected well with the audience.

Let us expect a great turnover for the Bollywood industry in 2021, and thus, a chance to make a great comeback for these actors.

