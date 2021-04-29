THESE are the 4 OBVIOUS signs of deception that you should look out for

Deception is when someone tricks you into believing something false as true. It is easy to figure out when someone is deceiving you by studying their body language. Consider these 4 signs to know if someone is deceiving you.

When someone is deceiving you, some body language cues help you to figure out. Literally speaking, deception is the act of causing someone to accept something which is false, as true. It is the act of deceiving resorting to falsehood. People often deceive others for their own advantage or simply play with someone’s feelings.

Some people are pros at it and it can be hard to figure out their true intentions. They will easily and expertly trick you and manipulate you into believing them. So if you want to know when someone is deceiving you, then look out for these 4 signs given below.

They are defensive

They can’t take a joke on themselves and always have their guard on. They take offense in the most harmless of things. People who are deceiving, tend to take things personally. Their guilty conscience doesn’t let them take things in a sporting and fun manner.

They are inconsistent

You can lie only to a certain extent. Since such people hardly ever tell the truth, it can be quite easy for them to forget the last version of the lie that they told you. Since they create false stories and explanations it becomes hard for them to keep up with their lies and they become inconsistent.

Lack of details

When someone is deceiving you, they will fail to give you details. Since they are lying to you, they will not be able to promptly answer your questions and will give you vague responses. They fabricate their stories and thus, find it convenient to keep their explanations brief and concise.

Uncomfortable body language

No matter how hard someone tries, when they are lying or deceiving, there are some things that they can’t feign. When someone is lying to you, they will not be able to make eye contact with you and will have jittery and uncomfortable body language.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who CANNOT accept the truth

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×