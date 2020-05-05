THESE are the 4 zodiac signs that are commitment phobic

Ever wondered why your partner is so afraid of commitment? Read on to know which zodiac signs are most likely to be commitment-phobic.

Commitment is intimidating for almost all of us. But there comes a point in every relationship that we look for commitment. Are you at that point of the relationship, but still haven’t gotten any commitment? If so, it might be because your partner is a commitment-phobe. While some people feel that commitment is too big a burden to handle, which is why they avoid it, for others it is just part of their personality. Or it can be related to their zodiac sign.

If you think that the stars can tell a lot about a person, then you might be interested in knowing what it feels like to fall in love with someone who has a fear of commitment. And falling in love with someone who has commitment issues can be extremely tough. To better understand the dynamics of the signs that take a little extra work when it comes to settling down with someone, read on.

Here is a list of zodiac signs that are totally scared of commitment.

Aries

Aries people like to try new things in life. They might look like they are head over heels in love with you and they might be. But as soon as you mention the word “commitment,” they might change quickly. Especially if they think that this relationship can sabotage their freedom.

Gemini

Geminis are social butterflies who like to keep things fun and light. They don’t like to settle down early in life and are pretty inconsistent when it comes to relationships. You can’t force a Gemini to love you because if you do, they might start despising you.

Virgo

Virgos are detail-oriented and practical who don’t like to have anything in their life that challenges their practicality in daily life. They are naturally cautious, so they take their time to commit to somebody.

Sagittarius

Their wit, fun attitude and optimism might sweep you off your feet. However, sags can’t give up on their physical and emotional freedom. So, they might leave if they think that a relationship is not giving them the freedom they need.

