THESE are the 5 effective ways to maximise family time at home

Staying connected to your family and roots is an essential part of growing up as a child. For a child’s mental and emotional well being, it is important that parents spend quality time with their children and maximise their family time. These are the 5 ways to increase family time at home.

In today’s day and age, parents are spending less time with their children and vice versa. As parents get caught up with work and a hectic lifestyle, kids tend to take advantage of this situation and spend time watching television, surfing the internet or scrolling endlessly on social media. This can affect a child’s emotional and mental well being as they are receiving less attention and love from their parents.

It is important for parents to take out time from their busy schedule and devote it to their children by listening to their needs and giving them attention. It is all about striking the right balance between work and family. Here are 5 effective ways you can maximise your family time at home.

Do chores together

Apply a teamwork strategy at home wherein each member of the house is equally involved in doing the daily house chores. You can combine it or assign chores individually as this will also imbibe a sense of responsibility and accountability in your children.

Make sure you are having one meal together

During the course of an entire day, you can choose to have one meal together as a family on and discuss the matters of the day. It could be dinner post work as you can unwind after a tiring day with your kids.

Have a strict no phones policy during meals

During meals, have a strict no phones policy. This will ensure you are interacting with them and they will be more interested in having a conversation with you rather texting online.

Yoga

Fix a time, it could be either early in the morning or early evening and perform yoga with your kids. It will keep them away from electronics and you can create a special bond with them whilst keeping fitness.

Help them with homework

If your kids go to school, then help them with their homework. Ask them questions about school, how many friends they made and take interest in their school life.

