THESE are the 5 most blunt zodiac signs who are brutally honest

There are some who just cannot lie. They say what’s on their mind and do not waste time by lying or by engaging in pretence. Here are 5 zodiac signs that you can rely on for being brutally honest and telling you the truth.

Being blunt is nice. You do not have to lie or pretend to like something. You are brutally honest, even if the other person is not ready to face the truth. You are real and authentic and do not feel the need to sugar-coat stuff. You firmly believe in the saying, Honesty is the best policy and always stick to it.

Astrologically speaking, these 5 zodiac signs are the most honest people you’ll find. They are straight forward, blunt and are real. They are always honest about their feelings and do not complicate matters by lying.

Taurus

They are realists. They can be quite harsh with their honesty but they tend to stop if they feel the other person is not ready to face the truth. However, they always prefer telling the truth and being completely, truly honest.

Leo

They definitely do not sugar coat their words. They are brutally honest and do not believe in twisting things and overcomplicating stuff.

Virgo

They are extremely critical and always want to show the mirror to people and to themselves when required. They are not too comfortable with lying and spit out the truth when asked about their opinion on something.

Sagittarius

They often put their foot-in-the-mouth with their harsh truth bombs. Sagittarians are always direct and straightforward and do not waste time by pretending.

Capricorn

They know that not being honest, can lead to chaos and therefore always opt for the truth. They are real and blunt and do not like being vague or fake.

Also Read: THESE are the 5 most entrepreneurial zodiac signs

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×