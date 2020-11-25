THESE are the 5 natural ways for an expecting mother to induce labour

As you start to approach your duet date, your anxiety starts to kick in and you worry if you are prepared or not. There are a million things running through your mind and the anticipation to see your baby keeps on increasing. These are some natural and easy ways to prepare to induce labour.

As the anticipation keeps on increasing and you lose out on the patience to see your baby during the last stage of pregnancy, things get worse. You become restless and more eager day by day. This gives you major mood swings and tires your body. As the due date nears, expecting mothers in the eagerness to meet their baby look for natural ways to induce labour.

To help encourage a better labour and delivery experience, these are the natural ways you can induce labour.

Exercise

Brisk walks and light evening strolls can get your heart rate up. It is also a great way to relieve stress and keep your body fit and strong.

Nipple stimulation

Stimulating nipples can cause your uterus to contract and may bring labour as it stimulates oxytocin which is the hormone that causes the breast to eject milk.

Acupuncture or acupressure

Both can help to start labour. It works magic for your body and gets your blood circulation flowing and helps in relieving body pain.

Castor Oil

Drinking a bit of castor oil stimulates prostaglandin release which generally helps ripen the cervix to help induce labour.

Dates

If you consume 6 dates daily 4 weeks prior to your due date, you are more likely to induce labour and have an easy delivery.

NOTE: It is always recommended to consult your gynaecologist before you begin the above-mentioned things.

