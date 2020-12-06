THESE are the 5 reasons that make Virgo one of the most lovable and misunderstood zodiac signs

Virgos are driven, ambitious and passionate individuals. They are perfectionists and do not sugarcoat their words. Therefore, they are more often than not, misunderstood by some people.

Born between August 23 and September 22, Virgos are complex personalities. They are lovable yet distant. They are perfectionists and therefore can get after your life till you do the task correctly. They tend to criticise people if they find even the slightest flaw in their work, but truth be told, they only mean well.

They tend to find themselves in many foot-in-the-mouth situations as they are brutally honest and blunt. Virgos are detail-oriented and determined and will not rest till they get it right. Here are some more facts about this zodiac sign that makes them the most lovable and misunderstood sign.

1. They tend to retreat in their shell if they feel that someone’s not worth their love and attention. They become distant and withdrawn, which leaves the other person feeling confused and lost.

2. They are often misunderstood to be really harsh and critical. But in their head, all they are being, is logical and realistic. While correcting you, their intention is not to hurt you, instead, their intention is to make things right and picture-perfect.

3. Virgos tend to apply the same harsh criticism on themselves too. They are analytical and perfectionists and therefore will go to any lengths to make their work flawless.

4. When Virgos fall in love, they fall hard. They give their whole heart to their special someone. They pamper them, nurture them and are always by their side.

5. While Virgos are passionate and driven, for them, family life is their top priority. They are nurturing and consistent and are a pillar of strength for their family members.

Also Read: HERE are 5 interesting and lesser known facts about Sagittarius

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×