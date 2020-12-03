THESE are the 5 things you must not say to a LEO

Leos are known to be egoistic, stubborn and aggressive when triggered. One thing Leos hate is others telling them what to do as they know the best. While getting to know this fire sign, here are 5 things you must not say to a Leo.

Known for their stubborn and egoistic nature, Leos are quite literally the king of all zodiac signs and they take much pride in that. Leos always put themselves on a pedestal and think of themselves as number one before anyone else. This pride comes with a lot of ego and experience in varied fields. Leo simply likes to believe that they know what’s best for them and they hate others telling them what to do.

Considering all this, Leos are also the most generous with a heart of gold. The act of selfless love and the kindness they imbibe in themselves, people simply fall in love with their charm. Leos are super confident but often have a fragile ego. Once you are in their bad books, there is no going back from there, you will cut off and discarded from a Leo’s life without any warning.

Hence, it is utterly important to know what triggers this zodiac sign the most. These are the 5 things you must not tell a Leo.

When a Leo is angry, never tell them to ‘calm down’

If you tell an already tempered Leo to calm down, this will only aggravate the anger and make things worse. Leos are usually calm and composed but when they get angry, it is for a valid cause. Thus, they never like to be told to calm down because they know their anger is justified.

Never tell a Leo to ‘Let go’

Leos are known to keep their feelings bottled up. They keep their feelings and emotions hidden from others as they consider it a sign of weakness. They might not let go of certain things and would not like to talk about it in public.

‘You’re overthinking’

Leo by nature are deep thinkers as they try to seek a solution to each and every problem and they hate asking for help. Because of this they try to introspect and analyse situations by themselves and thus, indulge into overthinking.

‘You have to change’

Another thing to offend a Leo is by saying that they have to change and they’re not the same anymore. Leos are constantly learning and growing, they are the most versatile and adaptable zodiac signs. Leo 5 months ago is not the same as 5 months later, they are completely changed personalities. So, if you tell a Leo they have to change, they might lash out on you.

Do not call them ‘needy’

One of the worst things you could do to ruin your relationship with a Leo is by calling them needy or desperate. Leos consider themselves to be self-reliant and they are happy to be alone at times in their own private space. They have a very strong opinion about themselves and so, if you call them needy it means you don’t really know them and this will trigger the fire sign.

