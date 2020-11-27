THESE are the 5 tips for back pain relief during pregnancy

Pregnancy can be a challenging time, especially because your body goes through multiple hormonal changes that cause physical strain on your body. Here are 5 easy ways to relieve back pain during pregnancy.

Back pain during pregnancy is a completely normal phenomenon as your body goes through many hormonal changes. You’re gaining weight and the centre of your gravity changes. As the hormones are relaxing the ligaments in the joints of your pelvis, you are bound to have physical pain in your back.

This common form of back pain during pregnancy is also known as pelvic girdle pain (PGP), which spans from the middle lower back area and all the way to your hips and pubic bone.

However, there are some natural and easy ways to recover from back pain and ease out the process.

1. Exercise

Stretching and exercising can help reduce pain. The muscles need to be in movement, you can also try squats and lunges to help strengthen the posture.

2. Practice deep breathing

During pregnancy, the organs get a bit concise because of the excess weight gain. This can cause rib cage pain and back pain. Deep breathing can help relax those muscles and ease out your organs.

3. Get a massage

Get a regular massage to help reduce the pain and feel easy. It is always good to treat yourself to a good massage. The shift in the pelvis causes women to tuck their tailbone under which further intensifies the muscles. Massage therapy can help to reduce this pain.

4. Get yourself a maternity belt

This helps to reduce the pelvic pain in your lower back and hips. The maternity belt helps in supporting the ligaments, muscles and should be worn often to avoid back pain.

5. Practice good posture

Bring changes in your posture and follow it for some time. Push yourself and change your posture with the way you sit and stand. This will create an impact on your back and hence, help to reduce the pain.

Credits :Pexels

