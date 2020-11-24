THESE are the 5 tips to deal with depression during the third trimester of pregnancy

Depression during the pregnancy and especially in the later stage is normal and curable too. Women are susceptible to depression when they are expecting. These are some of the ways by which you can cope with depression during pregnancy.

Feeling blue, tired and low are signs that you are mildly depressed because of the hormonal changes in your body during pregnancy. Surging hormones coupled with mental stress, feeling anxious before going into labour and the emotional pressure makes a woman go through endless mental challenges during this time. More than the physical ability, your mind needs to be stable and balanced to endure childbirth.

Pregnancy depression can defer from severe to mild, in most cases it is severe. However, if you are feeling low and depressed, you can overcome it in the initial stage by keeping a few pointers in mind. Symptoms of depression can be treated without anti-depressants and these are the ways you can overcome feelings of sadness and dullness in the third trimester of your pregnancy.

Get sufficient rest

Get as much rest as you can. Your body tends to get tired easily during this time and it is important to restore physical and mental energy. Get a sufficient amount of sleep and be well rested.

Get therapy

Talk it out. Communicating and venting your feelings out to a therapist surely helps. Whatever it is that you are going through, therapy can be a great way to share your concerns and seek help.

Spend time in nature

Go outside and take an evening stroll. You can, if health allows, go for a brief walk and spend time in the outdoors surrounded by nature. Get some sunlight and vitamin D into your body, this will instantly cheer you up and boost your energy.

Meditate

Meditate to remain calm and positive. Meditation helps to eliminate the negative thoughts and it helps you focus on the good. Think about the positives and embrace motherhood with open arms and a smile on your face.

Spend time with family and friends

Spending time with family, friends and your loved ones will instantly cheer you up. It will keep you distracted as you won’t be left alone with your thoughts. This is not the time to spend alone time and introspect your life. Be happy for what’s to come and spend cosy evenings in the company of your loved ones.

Also Read: 5 Fashion hacks for the busy moms to keep their kids stylish

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×