THESE are the 5 ways to spend quality time with family this Diwali

Diwali is just around the corner and while your folks are all gathered at your house to bring in the festive cheer, here are some activities you can add to your list of ways to spend quality time with your family during the holiday season.

Diwali is one of the most prominent festivals of India that adds so much colour, positivity and light into our lives. It is a festival that brightens up our lives and fills the empty corners of our house with so much positivity and vibrancy. It illuminates our homes and hearts brimming with sheer happiness and joy. As we look forward to the holidays and celebrating Diwali with our loved ones at home, one can get lost with ideas to spend quality time with family members.

People during Diwali visit each other’s homes to greet and send best wishes on this auspicious festival. Festivals are a good reason to leave your sorrows behind and immerse yourself into the spirit of the season. To add more fun to your Diwali gatherings, these are the ways you can take part in various Diwali activities and look for ways to spend more time with family.

1. Cook your favourite dishes/sweets together

Diwali is all about the festive treats and one cannot simply resist Diwali sweets. A fantastic way to bond with your family members is by preparing a Diwali feast for everyone. You can look up multiple tutorials online and dish out the traditional festival dishes for everyone to gorge on.

2. Light diyas

An important ritual of Diwali since it is the festival of lights is to light diyas. You can divide certain sections of your house and place the diyas to illuminate your house.

3. Make rangolis

Rangolis are a mandatory Diwali ritual that everybody loves to take part in. Get creative with your folks and make rangoli design in the entrance of your house or in the living room to beautify it.

4. Light up your house

People nowadays use not only diyas or candles to light it up but also fairy lights and LED lights. You can get creative and take this task upon yourselves, look for unique fairy lights and light up various sections of your house.

5. Play games together

This goes without saying, a fantastic way to bond with your loved ones is by playing indoor games together. Make yourself a glass of cocktail, get some snacks and start playing your favourite card game or board games like poker, monopoly and more.

