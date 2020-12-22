THESE are the 5 zodiac signs who are always complaining

Complaining is a habit that shows your dissatisfaction with things and how you want everything to be just right. Here are 5 zodiac signs who tend to find a fault in everything and complain incessantly.

There are some people who always find something that irks them. They are most likely to be perfectionists who manage to find a fault in everything. They complain, question and correct incessantly. While complaining can be good to vent out your anger or unhappiness about something, it can be quite annoying when it is done too often.

According to astrology, there are some zodiac signs who do nothing but complain about their surroundings, people and whatnot. So, here is a list of 5 such zodiac signs who ace at complaining about anything and everything.

Cancer

Cancerians always have pent up anger and feelings. They want an outlet to let it all out and for them, complaining and finding flaws in things and people is that outlet.

Virgo

Virgos are synonymous with perfection, naturally, they tend to find something wrong everywhere and complain even about the tiny details.

Scorpio

They want everything to be just right. They do not like disorder and chaos and complain a lot when things don’t go their way.

Sagittarius

Being outspoken and honest, Sagittarians just don’t know when to shut up. If they don’t like something, which is most of the time, they will make a noise about it.

Aquarius

They are intelligent and observant. Aquarians tend to find a fault in everything and cannot resist from complaining about it.

