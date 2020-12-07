THESE are the 5 zodiac signs who have a temper problem

Getting angry is good. It is a healthy way to express your emotions and let it all out. However, with some people, their anger can get uncontrollable and can harm their relationships.

Some people can get easily annoyed. While everybody does get angry often at something or the other, there are some who just lose it at the slightest inconvenience. They easily get ticked off and can get uncontrollably angry and tend to lose control over their words and behaviour.

There are some zodiac signs that are known for their bad temper and who, therefore, should not be provoked. They can lose it at the drop of a hat and it can get ugly. Here is a list of the top 5 zodiac signs who tend to easily get frustrated and have anger issues.

Aries

Aries born, tend to erupt when they get angry. They cannot hide their emotions and, thus, get visibly upset and frustrated when something or someone irks them.

Taurus

Taureans are stubborn and hot-headed. They easily get annoyed and can get loud and aggressive when angry. However, they are also quick to cool down afterwards.

Virgo

Being a perfectionist, Virgos have high expectations from people and if these are not met, Virgos can get outraged. They do not hesitate from saying mean things but also tend to regret it later.

Leo

They are opinionated and dominating. They will never back down in an argument and will stick to their point. They can say hurtful things in anger that might destroy relationships.

Scorpio

Scorpios are fierce and strong-headed. They know what they want and how they want it. If something goes wrong, they burst! They don’t tend to get easily annoyed, but when they do, they are uncontrollable.

