  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

THESE are the 6 hobbies that Gemini people love indulging in

Geminis are intelligent, enthusiastic and adventurous. So, their hobbies need to be different types of activities to keep them entertained.
Mumbai Updated: August 26, 2020 10:58 am
THESE are the 6 hobbies that Gemini people love indulging inTHESE are the 6 hobbies that Gemini people love indulging in

Gemini season starts from May 21 and ends on June 21. Adaptable, outgoing, intelligent, impulsive etc. are some of the words that can define a Gemini person accurately. These people are highly curious about everything and they want to have intellectual conversations for nonstop mental stimulation. 

 

They easily get bored with anything so need to be kept entertained always. Gemini people are playful and enthusiastic and they are known as social butterflies. So, these people need some hobbies that will keep them active and help them to socialise. 

 

Best hobbies for Gemini people. 

 

Skateboarding

Gemini people are enthusiastic and adventurous. They love to take risks. So, this would be a perfect hobby for them. They are courageous so, won’t get scared of doing it. 

 

Zumba

Attending Zumba classes can be fun for Gemini people. Because they can indulge in activities and meet new people as well. So, it’s again a great hobby for them. 

 

Scuba diving

Gemini people would love to dive into the depths of the ocean and explore the marine life. Since they are highly adventurous, this would be thrilling for them. 

 
Motorcycle riding

The lust for adventure will never end for Gemini people. That’s why they wouldn’t mind choosing motorcycle riding as their hobby. They can be adventurous again. 

 

Reading

These people are smart and intelligent. They love to gather knowledge and hence reading can be a great hobby for them. 

 

Raving

Ravers love to meet other adventurous people and dance with some good music and have fun. And that’s what Gemini people would love to do.

Also Read: Roobaroo To Raabta: THIS is the Bollywood song related to your zodiac sign

Credits :

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement