THESE are the 9 different colours of Navratri and their significance

The festive season is here and we can’t keep calm to share the excitement with you to celebrate the joyous festival of Navratri. This holy festival of India is celebrated on nine days of the Hindu calendar with each day being significant and auspicious. Let us get to know the relevance of these 9 days, the colours and their significance.

Navratri is the onset of the festive season in India that honours the nine avatars of Goddess Durga with each day having its own significance. Navratri celebrates Goddess Durga and the victory of good over evil. It is a 9-day festival and each day is marked by different shades of colour that signify or symbolise a goddess and similar virtues.

One of the rituals is devotees getting dressed in a specific colour each day of the festival. Let us get to know the 9 colours of Navratri and their significance to mark this holy festival with lots of positivity and prosperity.

Day 1: Grey (Ghatasthapana/Pratipada)

This day is dedicated to Goddess Shailaputri, and grey symbolises the strength, calm, peace and power that devotees should wear on this day.

Day 2: Orange (Dwitiya)

Orange represents vibrancy, brightness and happy energy. This day is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini and orange is the colour to be worn on this day.

Day 3: White (Tritiya)

Known for purity and worship, white is the colour to wear on this day and it is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta.

Day 4: Red (Chaturthi)

This day is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda and the significant colour of this day is red that represents love, energy and vigour.

Day 5: Royal Blue (Panchami)

This day is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata and to represent the divinity and her power, royal blue is the colour that everyone should wear on this day.

Day 6: Yellow (Sashti)

This colour reflects the symbol of joy, warmth, power and brightness into our lives. Yellow is a happy colour and it instantly puts joy in our minds when we look at it. This day is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani.

Day 7: Green (Saptami)

This day marks the new beginnings as devotees honour Goddess Kalaratri, the mother earth for nature and growth.

Day 8: Purple (Ashtami)

The eighth day of the festival, also known as Ashtami, is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri and to represent that, Purple is the colour for this day that symbolises ambition and peace.

Day 9: Peacock Green (Navami)

On the 9th day and the final day of Navratri, people should wear Peacock Green. This day is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri.

