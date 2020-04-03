THESE are the 90s HINDI pop songs that you should listen to right away

If you are a 90s kid, then I am sure you've have heard these famous Hindi pop songs. And if not, then here are some hindi pop songs that you cannot miss out on and should be on your playlist right away.

f you have grown up in the 90s era, then you surely have heard some better singers than Arijit Singh. While we completed Arijit Singh, the singers of the 90s had some different magic in their voice. Their songs not only touched our heart, but those songs also made sure to make us dance on their tunes. While songs of Shah Rukh Khan and the likes continued to woo teenagers, what also found its niche was the genre of Indie pop. The 90s was a time when we were still buying cassettes and CDs, with many being those of our favourite Hindi pop songs.

Hindi pop songs of that era were pure gold. Right from Adnan Sami to Alisha Chinai, all these singers made sure to woo us with their quirky, upbeat and unique songs. And not only their songs but even their music videos became hugely popular. So for the love of 90s music, here are some 90s Hindi pop songs that you must listen to at least once.

The 90s pop songs that you must listen to right away.

Made in India:

Alisha Chinai was one of the first few Indian pop stars who won our hearts with her uber-cool songs. Made in India broke all the records back then, and the music video featured our dream man, Milind Soman.

Aakhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra:

Moheener Ghoraguli was the first music band in India. They made that Indian bands popular in the 90s and their songs were a huge hit. Right from the lyrics to Shahid Kapoor's cute looks in the video, this song is a perfect romantic song even today.

Kya Surat Hai:

Bombay Vikings led in the uber-cool factor in music with a mix of English lyrics in their songs. And we loved it. This song is still played in the clubs and is our favourite.

Tunak Tunak Tun:

Punjabi music gradually started gaining popularity in London and then came our favourite Punjabi pop star, Daler Mehndi. His songs are still gold and in fact, all his songs purely define a different mood.

Mujhko Bhi Tu Lift Karade:

This song made everyone crazy, Adnan Sami became an overnight sensation, and when fans saw the video of him playing the piano at an extremely fast speed they fell in love with his music.

Maeri:

If you've grown up listening to Euphoria, we bet their songs will still be there in your playlist. Palash Sen and his group gave everything that we could relate to in our teenage.

