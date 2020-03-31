THESE are the basic kitchen essentials you should store at home during this lockdown period

Currently, we all are under lockdown to fight against the Coronavirus. So, during this quarantine period, these are some kitchen essentials that you should store at home. Check them out.

India, along with other countries of the world, is now under lockdown due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Since the number of affected cases is constantly rising, people are advised to stay in quarantine to contain the virus. In such cases, it is always recommended to store the essential stuff especially grocery and medicines.

But often people fail to understand the important things and as a result, we purchase lots of things that may not be that much necessary during the lockdown period. You need to buy staple foods that are required every day.

Kitchen essentials that you need to store for the lockdown period.

Rice and Flour

These are the two most predominant essentials for us to survive. These are the staple foods that can be found in every Indian kitchen. So, try to store rice and flour especially atta for at least next two weeks.

Lentils

Lentils or dal is the other staple food for Indians and it’s a prime ingredient for most of the recipes. So, you should store three to four types of lentils to maintain your daily intake of protein.

Salt and sugar

Every preparation is incomplete without salt and sugar especially sugar. So, try to stock salt and sugar in a larger amount and keep them in airtight jars.

Spices

Try to stock some basic spices which are essential for every occasion like turmeric, garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander, chillies (both dry and fresh), garam masala, etc.

Vegetables

You can cut down on those vegetables right now which you don’t use regularly. For example, if you purchase broccoli or lettuce for salads then skip them during this lockdown period. Rather store the most prime veggies like potato, onions, tomatoes, okra, beans, pumpkin, etc.

Oil

Store at least three to four packets of vegetable oils like mustard oil or sunflower oil as without oil you cannot prepare anything.

Tea and Coffee

You do need that essential dose of caffeine every morning to boost ourselves. So, store tea, coffee and milk for that. If you cannot find powdered milk then buy packets of normal milk during this lockdown period.

Snacks

You should always be ready with some packaged foods for some extreme situations. So, get some instant-noodles, nuggets, biscuits, ready-to-eat foods, chocolates, chips, packaged cupcakes, fruit juices, yoghurt, etc. And also have some besan, sooji and poha. You can make some easy and quick recipes with them which are ideal for snacking and breakfast.

Fruits

Fruits are the most essential things to store right now. So, have a good stock of bananas, orange, apples, grapes, etc. And also make a mixture with different dry fruits and store them at home. They are good for sudden hunger pangs.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More