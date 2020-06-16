These are the best and worst traits of each zodiac sign

Every individual has some good and some bad qualities. Check out what are some qualities associated with your zodiac sign.

Have you ever noticed that you have a particular set of habits you despise and some you like? Well, believe it or not, it may have something to do with your zodiac sign. Whether you’re a passionate Scorpio, empathetic Pisces or a loyal Leo, each zodiac sign has different personality traits. Knowing your inherent good qualities may help you channelling it to the fullest and work on your bad qualities.

Here are the good and bad traits of each zodiac sign.

Aries

Strengths: You are creative souls who have great enthusiasm for better things in life. Their innate quality to develop great ideas makes them incredible leaders. You’re sincere and bad at lying.

Weaknesses: You always strive to do your best, but you also seek validation and tend to make things about yourself. Anything can hurt your ego and often end up lashing out on others.

Taurus

Strengths: You are practical, hard-working and ambitious. Plus, you are never afraid of making commitments. If they get in a relationship, they are in it for the long-haul.

Weaknesses: You can be extremely stubborn, which might help you work towards your goal. But it can also be a nuisance at times. You embrace small changes, but you don’t like it when things go as planned.

Gemini

Strengths: This air sign loves to go with the flow with their bubbly personality. They are very social and good at making friends. They are also smart, funny and strategic.

Weaknesses: Your sign gets a lot of flak for being two-faced. That’s mainly because you can’t seem to make up your mind about certain things in life. You are not fake but indecisive. While you find it easy to make friends, people find it difficult to trust you and open up to you.

Cancer

Strengths: You are extremely empathetic, caring and loving individuals. You aim for long-term commitment and go to lengths to make your partner feel special.

Weaknesses: You are overly sensitive, which is why people perceive you as moody. Ironically, you don’t handle moody people very well – you either go into your shell or scare the other person away by giving them a hard time.

Leo

Strengths: You are warm, romantic and charismatic. Sun is all the source of your energy, and you bring brightness in the life of others. You have the qualities of a leader and great at making friends.

Weaknesses: You demand attention to boost your ego. You have the constant need to feel validated, which turns people off sometimes.

Virgo

Strengths: You are a very practical, considerate and intelligent person who always works hard to achieve what you want in life.

Weaknesses: You are a perfectionist who has to get the tiniest details correct. You have an eye for detail, but sometimes you can hurt someone with your extreme criticism.

Libra

Strengths: You are extremely good at bonding with people and making new connections. You have a way with words which makes you charming.

Weaknesses: You are a people pleaser who doesn’t mind going an out of their way for others, which can be bad for your own self. Plus, you try to change just to fit in with those around you, which doesn’t always play well for you.

Scorpio

Strengths: You are highly ambitious and always willing to work hard for them. You are also very intuitive and build relationships based on honesty and trust.

Weaknesses: Your mysterious nature comes off as arrogant, which you can be at times. You tend to focus on the negative aspects of things, especially when it comes to love.

Sagittarius

Strengths: You always look at the bright side of things and try to cheer up those around you. You are open-minded, witty, romantic and always seeking knowledge.

Weaknesses: People don’t always get your humour, and you never stop either. You tend to work a little too hard sometimes for your good. And you can be extremely impatient, which might be the reason why you keep changing your decisions.

Capricorn

Strengths: You are very disciplined and dedicated to your goals. You are loyal and always strive to do your best at everything, professionally and personally.

Weaknesses: Due to your restrictive self, you come off as controlling, bossy and too serious. You have high standards, which are not easy to meet for most people.

Aquarius

Strengths: Creative thinkers and surprisingly intuitive, this air sign can understand people very well.

Weaknesses: You are unusual and complex people – not everyone can understand you. You are a bit of a rebel who can sometimes be unpredictable and annoying.

Pisces

Strengths: You are understanding and wise. You love unconditionally and have your own little world where your relationship blossoms.

Weaknesses: You lose yourself in a relationship and let your partner take all your decisions. You tend to get lost in your own world, causing you to gain the reputation of being unconventional.

ALSO READ: THESE zodiac signs are attracted to intelligence than anything else

Share your comment ×