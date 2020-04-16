THESE are the best pets you can have at home for your kids

Are you planning to surprise your kid with a pet? Then make sure to bring a kid-friendly one. And let your kids learn to nurture and give attention to them. Here’s the list of pets best suitable for your kids.

Pets can always be our best friends. If we are suffering from depression then having a pet at home can really help us to fight the mental crisis. Even couples who can’t have a biological child are recommended to adopt a dog. When a pet is around the house, you don’t need any other external source to be happy or engaged. Playing with them, nurturing them, giving full attention to them will make you happier and occupied as well in your own life.

This is equally important for kids as well. Surprising your kids with a pet is always rewarding. Nurturing a living creature also teaches them about important life lessons. Kids will eventually learn about responsibility, guidance, dependability, etc. Later, this will help your child in the future to be a more responsible person for a tough situation. So, try to find the right pet for your kids.

Pets and Kids: Best pets for your kids.

1- A fish is the best option to start with for having pets. Goldfish looks attractive to the kids, but they are a bit difficult to raise at first. So, bring Betta fish for the first time.

2- After fish, birds are a great option as pets. Birds require daily attention so this will also keep your kids super busy with them. Initially, you can start with Parakeets.

3- Guinea Pigs are quite easier than fishes or birds and they also need very little space for living. And guinea pigs can also be very friendly with kids.

4- Cats are always the most favourite ones amongst kids. Cats need a regular veterinary checkup for their health.

5- Dogs are the most classic pets for kids. They need a lot of care and attention. And make sure to bring kid-friendly dogs who are good with children. You choose from these:

1- Golden retrievers.

2- Labradors

3- Boxers.

