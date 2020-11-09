THESE are the board games you can play on Diwali for a fun celebration with family

Diwali is all about spending time with your family and celebrating the feeling of togetherness with your loved ones. These are the board games you can play on Diwali for fun and quiet celebrations.

The countdown to Diwali has begun and we are excited to celebrate the festival of lights with family and loved ones. The celebrations have started while everybody is coming together to bring in the festive cheer at their homes because of the ongoing pandemic. Since a lot of us are stuck at home because of the pandemic, we have curated a list of board games you can play with family for a gala time indoors.

Diwali is incomplete without the games and these are the board games you can add to your otherwise list of activities to do during Diwali.

1. Ludo

Ludo gets everyone excited, this board game is a must for every household member to be a part of. The level of competitiveness at this game and the energy is unmatched by any other.

2. Monopoly

This game has created more wars in families than any other competitive game. A fast-dealing trading properties game, the aim is to get more money and buy more properties and drive the opponents into bankruptcy.

3. Scotland Yard

A classic board game of thieves and detectives, this one is more fun when played amongst 6 or more players. A team of detectives have to track down the player who plays a criminal as he moves around the board with secret moves.

4. LIFE

This game adhered to its name as it follows your journey through life from college to jobs and then retirement while facing several obstacles on the way. A fun game to play with family, this one is a classic board game for all.

5. Pictureka

A fun board game to play with your kids, this one stimulates your mind and hand-eye coordination. It is a light board game that puts mechanics and fun in one place. You have to identify certain symbols and pictures on the board and shout out pictureka as soon as you spot it.

Credits :Pexels

