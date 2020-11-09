  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

THESE are the board games you can play on Diwali for a fun celebration with family

Diwali is all about spending time with your family and celebrating the feeling of togetherness with your loved ones. These are the board games you can play on Diwali for fun and quiet celebrations.
10340 reads Mumbai
board gamesTHESE are the board games you can play on Diwali for a fun celebration with family
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The countdown to Diwali has begun and we are excited to celebrate the festival of lights with family and loved ones. The celebrations have started while everybody is coming together to bring in the festive cheer at their homes because of the ongoing pandemic. Since a lot of us are stuck at home because of the pandemic, we have curated a list of board games you can play with family for a gala time indoors. 

Diwali is incomplete without the games and these are the board games you can add to your otherwise list of activities to do during Diwali.

1. Ludo

Ludo gets everyone excited, this board game is a must for every household member to be a part of. The level of competitiveness at this game and the energy is unmatched by any other.

2. Monopoly

This game has created more wars in families than any other competitive game. A fast-dealing trading properties game, the aim is to get more money and buy more properties and drive the opponents into bankruptcy.

3. Scotland Yard

A classic board game of thieves and detectives, this one is more fun when played amongst 6 or more players. A team of detectives have to track down the player who plays a criminal as he moves around the board with secret moves.

4. LIFE

This game adhered to its name as it follows your journey through life from college to jobs and then retirement while facing several obstacles on the way. A fun game to play with family, this one is a classic board game for all.

5. Pictureka

A fun board game to play with your kids, this one stimulates your mind and hand-eye coordination. It is a light board game that puts mechanics and fun in one place. You have to identify certain symbols and pictures on the board and shout out pictureka as soon as you spot it.

Also Read:  Surprise your loved ones with THESE budget friendly Diwali gift ideas

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

You may like these
Surprise your loved ones with THESE budget friendly Diwali gift ideas
8 Items you must add to your festive cart this Diwali
Here’s what you should add in your festive cart this Diwali based on your zodiac sign
Karwa Chauth 2020 LIVE: Significance, wishes, mehndi design, pooja vidhi, vrat vidhi, moon timings and more
THESE are the Diwali gifts you can buy for your work friends this holiday season
5 DIY Diwali lanterns to brighten up your house this festive season

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement