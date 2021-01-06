THESE are the causes of white discharge in pregnancy and when to consult your gynaecologist for it

White vaginal discharge during pregnancy is one of the most common issues and it is one of the earliest signs as well. This increases at the early stage of pregnancy and continues throughout the process.

Normal vaginal discharge is called leukorrhea and it’s a thin, clear or milky white discharge with a mild smell. The discharge first changes during the initial conception or before you have missed period. As the process progresses, the discharge becomes noticeable and it gets heaviest at the end of your pregnancy. But sometimes this discharge has a completely different colour and consistency, which might be a reason to worry. So, here’s what you should know about it.

Causes of white discharge in pregnancy:

Vaginal discharge flows throughout a woman’s menstrual due to the fluctuations in the hormone levels. When you get pregnant, then these hormones play a major role in the changes to vaginal discharge. The changes in the cervix during pregnancy has effects on the discharge. As the cervix and vaginal wall soften, the body produces more discharge to prevent any kind of infection.

When to call a doctor?

Normal, white coloured discharge is normal throughout the pregnancy, but if you see any changes in it, then call your doctor right away:

1. When the discharge becomes yellow, green or grey, consult your gynaec.

2. It has a strong odour.

3. Vaginal area gets red and itchy.