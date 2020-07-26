THESE are the cleaning tips every pet owner should know

When you have a pet in your house, then you have to be extra careful to keep the abode clean. It’s also necessary for your furry friend’s health. So, here are some easy cleaning tips every pet owner should follow.

A clean house and a healthy pet are every pet owner’s desire. Be it a cat or a dog, your house may get dirty with dust and other things. So, you have to be extra careful to keep your space clean.

Are you a pet owner? Then you may have the same problem as well. Hence, we have jotted down some cleaning tips that will help you to keep your house neat and clean with the pet. Read on to know them.

Cleaning tips for pet owners.

Remove the fur

It’s very likely that your house has fur everywhere because of your little furry friend. But you can remove it easily with a lint roller or handheld vacuum. This will pick up the fur from anywhere in your abode.

Get rid of dirt

Put a container of water and a towel or a mat outside of your entrance. When your pet will enter the house from outside, then you can get his paws clean and then wiped by the water and towel.

Clean collars and toys

Collars and toys can also get dirty and you need to clean them as well. So, take a large bowl of warm water and then mix some dog shampoo in it. Then soak all the collars and pet toys in it for 30 minutes. Then rinse them properly with normal water.

Carpet smells

Your carpet may get a bit smelly because of your pets. So, just use white vinegar on it for the smell. Fill a spray bottle with the vinegar and then use it all over the carpet. The smell will be gone.

Grooming

Most of the dog and cat breeds shed hair and this is another concern of cleanliness. Hence, you need to groom your pet regularly and brush his hair frequently in a week. Trim the hair when it grows.

Washing his bed

You can use regular detergent or mild soap to clean your pet's bed. But try to add a cup of baking soda with it to keep your pet safe from bacteria.

