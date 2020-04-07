THESE are the common job search mistakes that prevent you from landing your dream job

It feels very discouraging when you search for jobs for a long time but fail after every attempt. You may often ask yourself why are you not getting through, despite being well prepared, having the correct experience, proper knowledge in your field, still you are unable to get the best offer for you. You just need to create that first impression. You might be well acquainted with the saying that the first impression is the last impression.

So, getting a good offer highly depends on how you present yourself for the initial time. Being a perfect candidate, you may even lose an opportunity if you make some common job search mistakes. It will prevent you from getting an interview call. You may think that you are doing everything correctly? But you unknowingly make common mistakes while searching for a job. Check those job hunting mistakes to avoid them to get an offer letter next time.

Common Job Search Mistakes: Avoid these blunders next time to get your dream job.

Leaping into the job search

Don’t just start to jump in job searching after your last job. First, give yourself some time to think. Reconnect with your strengths and try to find out what’s majorly important for you in your next role. This will also allow you to recover from all kinds of negative feelings if you have any from your last job. As a result, you can present yourself confidently to an interviewer.

Using the wrong format for resume

If you are using the same old resume for a long time, then it’s time to refresh it with a new format. Technology, styles, etc. change with time and recruiters also want to see some new patterns.

Don’t skip the cover letter

Giving a quick look at the cover letter will help the recruiters to understand why you are interested in this job. Even if it’s not required for the application, don’t take the risk of not providing a cover letter with your resume.

Use your network

Connect with your former colleagues, clients and managers for an opportunity. First, make a list of your acquaintances and then reach out to them.