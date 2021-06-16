THESE are the countries that have secured the maximum number of wins in the Miss World pageant

The "Big Four international beauty pageants" include Miss Universe, Miss International, Miss Earth and Miss World. Know which country has won the Miss World beauty pageant the most number of times.

Beauty pageants are all about looking picture perfect from head to toe. You aren’t just supposed to look beautiful but also have the ability to speak on a variety of topics and be socially aware. From flaunting your sculpted body in swimsuits to discussing your views on trending topics, beauty pageants are all this and much more.

There are the “Big Four international beauty pageants” which include Miss Universe, Miss International, Miss Earth and Miss World. When it comes to Miss World, it is the oldest-running international beauty pageant. This beauty pageant was created in the UK by Eric Morley in the year 1951. The first winner of the competition was Kiki Hakanssan of Sweden.

The current Miss World is Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica. She was crowned by Vanessa Ponce of Mexico on 14 December 2019.

India and Venezuela are the two countries that have had the maximum number of wins in the Miss World beauty pageant. Both these countries have won the Miss World beauty pageant 6 times.

India has won the Miss World beauty pageant in the years 1966, 1994, 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2017. Whereas, Venezuela has won the Miss World beauty pageant in the years, 1955, 1981, 1984, 1991, 1995 and 2011.

After these two countries, it is the United Kingdom. The UK has had 5 wins in the Miss World beauty pageant, followed by South Africa, United States, Iceland, Jamaica and Sweden with 3 wins each.

