THESE are the dark sides of your personality based on zodiac signs

Every person has a positive and negative side to his personality. And astrology can tell about it. Today we are talking about the dark side based on zodiac traits. Read on to know yours.

No one is perfect in this world. We all have a good and a bad side. But most of the time, we tend to hide the dark side because we don’t want others to know our vulnerable and intense side. Once we learn about a person’s dark personality then we may try and avoid that person. Most of the time, the negative sides of us are not really harmful to anyone. And our this facet can come out when we get angry or aggressive.



So, how to know the dark side of a person? Well, thanks to astrology, with the help of stars we can try and detect it. Our zodiac signs can tell us about the negative part of our personality, which some of you must not be aware till now. So, read on to know about your dark personality based on your sun signs.

Dark side of yours based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Their dark side is impatience and anger. They want everything to be done as soon as possible and it has to be done according to their plan. If it doesn’t go that way, then they will show hard-to-digest anger to every person around you.



Taurus

This is the most stubborn sign of all. And the dark part of their personality is they are unmovable and it’s associated with possessiveness, anger and laziness. They like to stay in their own comfort zone. And if it seems to be changing then some of them become extremely angry, because you don’t like changes.



Gemini

Gemini people are considered as two-faced. So, this often leaves people hurt if they come to know about reality. And they tend to get involved in gossip a lot. You know that it may put you in danger. But somehow, you can’t get yourself out of gossip.



Cancer

Some are highly moody and can’t get over with something. Cancerians generally try to avoid confrontations. But if they get hurt by someone then it takes a lot of time for them to get over with it. And their moodiness often becomes problematic for people around them.



Leo

Some Leos have a very domineering personality to other people who encounter you every day. Some of them can be very intimidating as well. Along with that, they also like to be in the spotlight without giving that much effort. So, when they cannot find themselves in the middle of the attention, then it makes them really angry.



Virgo

Many Virgos have a pessimistic attitude and they tend to see everything in a negative way. Many always tend to think about the worst case of a situation, which often makes people annoyed about it.



Libra

Some Librans can easily manipulate people for their own advantage. They know the right way of winning people’s trust and then making them do something as you want it to be. They are aware about this skill and they never leave a single chance of utilizing it.



Scorpio

Some of them can be really heartless and never give a damn of other’s feelings or pain. Scorpions are often considered to be not emotional at all.



Sagittarius

These people tend to bother others a lot for their own purpose. They have a mischievous personality. And people always try to avoid you for this reason so that you cannot make them bothered or annoyed anyway.



Capricorn

Capricorns can be quite intimidating sometimes because they are deeply damaged and a scarred person. They have had a tough life for which they are going to blow at any moment.



Aquarius

Aquarians' dark side is that they are selfish. Sometimes they don’t know how to be sensitive or thoughtful to other people. Emotions and weaknesses are a wastage of time for some.



Pisces

These people tend to show emotional rage when they are angry or hurt. They stop being practical at moments and get carried away by their emotions only. And the steps they take being overly emotional are really damaging for themselves and other people

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×