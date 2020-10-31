THESE are the Diwali gifts you can buy for your work friends this holiday season

Diwali gifting is an important ritual of the festival where you save up on money and buy presents for your friends, family and colleagues. Gifting your colleagues can be a challenging task and we are here to give you tips on finding the best gifting item for your work friend. Find out more.

This festive season, surprise your colleague with the best Diwali gift and make their festival brighter by getting them a thoughtful and a unique gift. You can find all kinds of gifts from traditional to quirky online that you’ll be spoilt for choice. With so much to choose from, picking the right gift can be a challenging task.

To make your gifting process easier for you, we are here to give you a list of best Diwali gifts you can buy for your work friends this holiday season.

1. Gadgets

You can buy your work friend a simple wireless gadget like a fit bit band, power bank, AirPods, speakers and more. Wireless earbuds to listen to music are a big trend these days. You can look up multiple options for your tech-savvy colleague.

2. Coffee mug

One of the easiest options to go with is a coffee mug. Everybody loves a good cup of coffee in the morning to kickstart their day and accomplish all the tasks on their to-do list.

3. Notepad

Another safe option to buy a present for your work friend is a quirky notepad to note down all their daily tasks and reminders regarding work.

4. Plant

Indoor plants are great to decorate your office desk. This Diwali, go eco-friendly and gift your work friend a tiny little pot plant that will purify the air and de-stress your colleague on hectic work days.

5. Laptop sleeve/bag

A laptop sleeve is an essential item to protect your laptop. It can add as an accessory for your colleague and it is not too heavy on the pockets. You can get a sleep leather laptop sleeve or a quirky one.

