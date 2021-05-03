THESE are the Dos and Don’ts of wearing a mask properly

With the second wave of the Covid-19 virus, we need to be more careful and take more precautions to effectively protect ourselves from the virus. Have a look at these dos and don’ts below to wear a mask correctly.

The second wave of the pandemic is in full swing. The Covid-19 virus has taken a toll on our mental as well as physical health. It has brought life to a standstill. While the vaccine is a glimmer of hope in such trying times, wearing a mask is probably the most effective way to keep the virus at bay and to protect yourself.

The virus spreads primarily through the droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Since the virus enters the body through the nose, mouth, and eyes, it becomes essential for you to wear a mask the right way to protect yourself from this infectious disease. So we have for you some dos and don’ts that you must follow to wear the mask the right way.

Dos:

1. Do use the elastic bands to tightly secure the mask around your ears.

2. Do secure the ties at the base of your head and the middle of your head.

3. Do remove your facemask by only touching the ties or the straps of the mask and not the mask.

4. Do wash your hands with soap and water or sanitize them properly after removing your mask.

Don’ts:

1. Don’t wear the mask under your nose or mouth or rest it on your chin.

2. Don’t leave the ties untied and let them hang down.

3. Don’t wear the mask on your neck, chin, head, or arm.

4. Don’t touch the facemask when you are out or adjust it frequently without sanitizing or washing your hands before and after touching.

5. Don’t use a mask that has an exhalation valve, as it may protect you from the pathogens in the air, but it will not protect other people around you from your breath.

