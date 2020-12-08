THESE are the elements that are incorporated in a Taurean’s humble abode

Taurus-born people are artistic and creative. When it comes to decorating their home, they love all things luxurious and lavish paired with earthy and subtle accents.

Taureans are ambitious, driven and practical individuals. They tend to have excellent taste when it comes to home decor and aesthetics. While they are practical and realistic, they also love luxury and opulence. They like being in aesthetical surroundings. They love the material world and want everything to be grand and larger than life.

After a tiring and long day, they want to come back to a haven where they can relax and unwind. However, they want that haven to drip with money and all things luxurious and stylish. Here are some elements of the home of a typical Taurean.

Comfortable

A Taurean puts comfort over everything. They value cosiness and practicality and want things in their home to be easy and welcoming.

Earthy

They tend to incorporate shades like beige, warm white and brown to make the space look relaxed and laid-back.

Opulent and Lavish

Taureans love all things glitz and glam. They will have the most luxurious set of sofas and the most lavish chandelier possible in their living room.

Balanced

It’s a strange combination, but Taureans are a bundle of contradictions. While on one hand, they want to keep things understated and elegant, on the other, they want to make their abode as indulgent and stylish as it can be.

Cosy

They want their space to put people at ease. They fill their home with plants and vintage rugs to make the place look warm and welcoming.

