THESE are the games you can play with family this Diwali at home!

Are you looking for ideas to add fun to this year’s Diwali while you’re stuck at home because of the pandemic? We are here to give a compilation of board games and card games that you can play with your family this Diwali and enjoy your family time together this festive season.

Diwali is incomplete without card games and board games to add some fun to your family time during the festive season when everyone is at home and the energies are always high. Every year during this time of the year, we all get pepped up to celebrate Diwali with lots of gifts and love that we receive from our family. The festival of lights brings everything and everyone together and that’s the speciality of Diwali, it is one festival that is best enjoyed with family and kids around who come together to celebrate it.

While you are looking for ideas to amp up your Diwali spirit and look forward to spending quality time with your family, these are the list of games that you can plan and play during Diwali to keep the excitement intact and kickstart the festive season with only laughter and happiness.

1. Ludo

A classic game of Ludo goes a long way. Ludo is everyone’s favourite board game and let’s face it, we all love the feeling of competitiveness that this game gives us.

2. Pictionary with a desi twist

Here’s a chance to flaunt your drawing skills and your knowledge about the industry of Bollywood. Add some desi twist to Pictionary by suggesting Bollywood movies and songs and guessing their names.

3. Poker

A favourite amongst people who love playing card games, poker is a classic example of what Diwali gatherings look like. Start saving money already and get ready to bluff!

4. Never have I ever

Another game to add some fun to the party is ‘Never have I ever’. A favourite amongst many partygoers, this game gets even better when there are too many people at the party. Just start with something you’ve never done before and raise the glasses or aim for bottoms up! The aim to have fun and play along with it.

5. Rangoli competition

This is a great activity that the kids in the household can take part in. Making rangolis at home is a part of the festival’s ritual and what better than making it an exciting activity for the kids and adding some fun to the traditional customs.

6. Freeze dance

No social gathering is complete without dance and music. You can play some feet tapping music and play this game with friends or family wherein they have to pause whenever the music does. This way, you get to dance and play as well.

