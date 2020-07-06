THESE are the homemade wet foods you can feed to your pet dogs and cats

There are so many healthy and easily available foodstuff you can feed to your pets. Read on to know more about homemade wet food for pet dogs and cats.

If our pets could speak one word apart from their traditional bow-wow, it would definitely be FOOD! Let’s face it, they probably love their bowl of food a little more than they love us. And that’s fine because their drool-worthy roasted chicken cooked with veggies or yummy paneer meal was prepared by us, their hooman! We agree on the fact that we love to cook for our pets. Pet food is relatively easier & simpler to make at home because it requires a limited number of ingredients. But our busy lifestyle has made us resort to commercial dry food for dogs & cats and to save time, we go for easy options. But in spite of this, we still have options of homemade wet food that can easily be ordered prior and given to our poochkins and purrkins. Homemade food is not only healthy but also nutritious.

Nutrition matters for your pets- Just like humans need to consume a balanced diet (with occasional cheat days), our pets also need a healthy, well balanced and fulfilling diet. Homemade dog & cat food can include a variety of healthy ingredients that can consist of vegetarian & non-vegetarian options. Another option that is reliable and worth a shot is opting for wet food. Wet food is essentially a healthy & balanced mix of food for dogs & cats depending upon the preference of the pet. Wet food is meant to be as good and nutritious as homemade food for pets. Therefore, it should be fresh, preservative-free & gluten-free. Just like homemade food, wet food should also be human grade i.e. it should be fit to be eaten by humans too!

Why make food at home for pets?

As pet parents, doing anything for our pets brings us immense joy & satisfaction. It applies to preparing homemade food as well. The primary reason as to why you should make homemade food for your pets is that it allows you to control what is going in the preparation of the food. Be it dog food or cat food, both of them should have healthy ingredients based on their taste. Secondly, you know it is fresh & hygienic which reduces any and all the risks of your pet falling ill.

What goes into homemade wet food for dogs?

Healthy homemade dog food should have a balanced ratio of fat, protein & carbohydrates along with other nutrients like Omega-3 fatty acids, taurine, etc. For protein, go for lean chicken, meat or salmon (fish). Mix it with white rice or quinoa for carbs. Cook using oils like olive oil, walnut oil and fish oil as they are an amazing source of fatty acids.

Homemade dog food can also include vegetables. Dogs enjoy eating veggies therefore it is only fair to include it in dog food. Vegetables like pumpkin, sweet potato, peas, broccoli, carrots, beans etc can also be mixed with rice, quinoa or oats to make homemade recipes for dogs.

It is always better to check with your vet before changing your dog’s food. Some dogs may show an allergic reaction to certain food like peas, or even beef and pork. Puppies may be unable to digest heavy meat protein, so always talk to a vet before giving any food to your pets.

Wet food that is homemade and has all the nutrients required for a balanced diet should work wonders on your pet’s health. Options would include chicken & paneer variants. Check the label content to ensure the food is free from chemicals and preservatives. Also, check for human grade which means that it's fit to be eaten by humans too.

Ensure that your wet food includes probiotics and enzymes as they are essential for gut health and will allow your pet to digest food easily. As an alert pet parent make sure that you always check the labels for fresh, natural, no fillers, 100% gluten-free - such indications that actually speak a lot about the quality of the food.

What goes into homemade wet food for cats?

Cats are known to be self-sufficient pets but even they need healthy & balanced homemade food. They can be a little fussy about the food therefore you need to be creative with the preparation. Their homemade diet should include an equal proportion of protein, fats and vegetables. Items like fish, chicken & meat are a must along with eggs.

Just like dogs, cats also need to consume vegetables. Baked carrots, steamed asparagus, beans, boiled broccoli and peas. Cats can have difficulty digesting raw vegetables that’s why it is advisable to boil or steam the vegetables before.

Since cats lack the ability to taste anything sweet, feeding them anything sugary won’t be of any help. Instead, you can focus on oils like fish oil which can be added in their homemade food for that extra punch of nutrition!

Also, just like for dogs, look for options for wet food for cats. It is available in the variant chicken & fish which is again human grade & free from any waste or fillers.

As pet parents, we believe that our pets enjoy slurping milk. You are not wrong, they do. But unfortunately, some cats & dogs are lactose intolerant. Therefore, it is better to feed them homemade unsweetened curd, cottage cheese (paneer) and buttermilk. They can act as a supplement to dog and cat food at home.

What should you look for while buying homemade wet food?

If you are opting for wet food which is homemade, look for these details. Wet food could be available in different variants like paneer & vegetables, chicken & vegetables for dogs and chicken & vegetables or fish & vegetables for cats.

Fresh Ingredients

Look for fresh ingredients like chicken, fish, paneer, eggs, pumpkin, sweet potato, rice, all essential vitamins, minerals and premium ingredients like olive oil, fish oil, broccoli, flaxseeds, moringa powder, taurine etc.

Unique Ingredients

Wet food should contain unique ingredients, which are absolutely essential for your pet’s health but not available in most pet foods.

Probiotics & Enzymes (In Dog Food) - Maintain gut health (added as a Healthmaker)

Hemp Seed Oil – Acts as a skin moisturizer & pain killer, great for arthritic pets

Olive Oil – Prevents cancer and helps in brain development, also a good source of Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids

Apple Cider Vinegar – Prevents tick, fleas, mites and fungal infection

Rosemary Extract – Natural antibiotic, immunity booster & antispasmodic for heart

Glucosamine – Joint and cartilage health & growth promoter

Taurine (In Cat Food) - Essential Amino Acid aids normal vision, heart muscle function, normal pregnancy & fetal development

In conclusion, not only is homemade wet food safe & nutritious for your dogs & cats but it is also hygienic and ensures that your pet always remains hydrated and healthy. It is a must to consult your vet before changing your pet’s food from one brand to another or even introducing a new fruit, treat or vegetable. Once you get the go-ahead from your vet, the food should be introduced gradually. Your pet’s health is your number one priority so that you can enjoy more unconditional years of love with them.

By Anushka Iyer, CEO & Founder; Sixth sense retail private limited (wiggles.in)

