THESE are most to least controlling zodiac signs

Are you a control freak or being controlled by someone? Read on to know whether you or that person is on the list or not.

To know whether someone is just caring and protective or he or she is controlling your life can be tricky. Almost all of us are controlling, as we all want to make sense out of life and controlling certain aspects of life becomes important. While some want to control their life decisions, there are some who feel that they are entitled to control other people and their decisions as they think it is their way of caring and protection. And then there are people who just control others because they are very assertive and think they're always right about how to lead life. They can be abusive and can severe relationships.

So, controlling at a certain level is fine but one cannot be a control freak, especially you cannot control other people. The real problems arise when the person does not know about their controlling nature that they have and those who are receiving end, the passive ones, may not be able to recognize the control tactics of people. Basically they may not be aware that they are being controlled. As per astrology, there are certain zodiac signs who stand out as most controlling while others can be less controlling. Below are most to least controlling zodiac signs.

1. Leo

Leos are the most controlling out of all the zodiac signs. Some of them believe it is my way or the highway. Their self-confidence is at another level and they don't afraid to voice their opinions and beliefs. Opposing views are mostly met with fury just like their sign symbol of Lion.

2. Scorpio

Scorpios are very protective and controlling about the people that they love. They also are very possessive and think that they are the only protectors for the loved ones. But unfortunately, it comes off as they are a control freak.

3. Capricorn

Capricorns are one of the most disciplined signs and they too come off as controlling to others. They cannot be impulsive and would always contain situations to avoid confusion and chaos.

4. Taurus

Taurus may not be controlling, but their stubbornness and close-mindedness make them look like one. They have strong views and beliefs which they don't like to budge away. They become or appear controlling as they see things only in one direction.

5. Virgo

Virgos work their arse off to achieve what they want and they can become controlling at times. They don't want to fail so they try to control everything so that things work in their favour.

6. Aries

Aries are very headstrong so they can be controlling sometimes. But when not in a competitive setting, they don't control other people. But sometimes they do put their advice into other people's lives.

7. Gemini

Geminis are not very controlling and whenever they are that is for their own good and life. Because they have two very different sides, they get lost in decision-making and unable to control situations. But when they control something, they give their 100%.

8. Cancer

Cancers can be a bit controlling, but in the long run, they want people to be themselves. If they ever control you that will mostly because of love and not because they want to take the charge.

9. Libra

Libras can be controlling when they don't want to be alone. Otherwise, they don't want to control anyone's lives.

10. Aquarius

Aquarius hardly even pay attention to other people so forget controlling. This is not in a condescending way but they are like that because they are busy with the matters that far more interesting. Also, they would rather listen to their friends' opinions than ask them to change their ways and thoughts.

11. Pisces

Pisces do not try to control as they like to go with the flow. They are often in their own little world.

12. Sagittarius

Sagittarius people are free birds and freedom seekers. They will do anything to not be tied down or get controlled by anyone. And of course, this means they don't want to control others also. They are happy with themselves with their flaws than change with someone's suggestion. They want everyone to live as per their way.

