THESE are the most polluted cities of India; Read details

Check out the most polluted cities of India right below.

According to a new, named 2019 World Air Quality Report, done by IQAir AirVisual says that India has 5 cities in the top 10 list of world's most polluted cities. And Ghaziabad has replaced Beijing, which was once the most polluted city in the world. The five cities in the top 10 list are Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bhanwari and Greater Noida. And 14 other Indian cities are in the top 20 list, whereas China has only one city Hotan in the top 10 list.



Ghaziabad, the satellite city of New Delhi located in Uttar Pradesh is ranked as the most polluted city in the world with an average PM 2.5 ambient particulate rate. It's nine times more than the approved level of the US Environmental Protection Agency. In November, there has been declared a public health emergency in some parts of New Delhi after the air quality index (AQI) level exceeded to 800.



According to another study last year, eight Indian got dead by air pollution. And in 2017, it took the lives of 1.24 million Indians. India has the highest ambient particulate in the air and it was not less than the WHO-approved level in 2017 in any Indian city. Indian government launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in 2018 to control air pollution and reduce the particulate matter in the air. And 102 cities have come under this scheme. AirVisual’s director of air quality monitoring Yann Boquillod said that it's just the beginning for India. They should be more conscious of air pollution.

