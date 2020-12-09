These are the most UNDERRATED qualities of each zodiac sign

Every zodiac sign has some traits that are lesser-known to people than their cliched ones. Here is a list of the under-appreciated traits of each one of them.

We all know a basic gist of each zodiac sign, be it the adventure streak in Sagittarians or the strong, opinionated personality of Leos. But there is much more to these zodiac signs than these cliched traits. Each zodiac sign tends to have one quality that is under-appreciated and underrated.

Usually, the most underrated trait of each zodiac sign is their best quality. It often goes unnoticed under a pile of cliches and done to death zodiac descriptions. So here are the most underrated qualities of every zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries-born people do not believe in quitting. They will fall and fail innumerable times, but they will never give up and lose hope.

Taurus

Taureans are non-conformists. They like doing things in their own way and do not care for societal standards and expectations.

Gemini

They are highly intelligent. They might appear as goofy and laidback, but they keenly observe their surroundings and love to learn new things.

Cancer

Cancerians are sensitive. They might not show it, but they do get hurt and tend to keep their emotions to themselves.

Leo

They are incredibly generous. They will not think twice before going out of their way to help someone and willingly will devote their free time to someone in need.

Virgo

Virgos are synonymous with perfectionism. However, they can be flexible and adaptable if the situation demands it or for someone they love.

Libra

Librans are die-hard romantics. They believe in true love and are old school romantics and fall hard in love.

Scorpio

They are compassionate people. They care immensely for their people and will go to any lengths to make their loved ones happy.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are extremely honest. They will say what’s in their mind and never lie, even if it spells trouble.

Capricorn

They are naturally goofy and funny. They have this quality of indulging in straight-faced humour that makes people hysterical.

Aquarius

Aquarians are loyal beings. They will never deceive you or leave your side. They expect the same loyalty from others as well.

Pisces

They are very creative and imaginative. Pisces-born people have a keen sense of visualisation and can easily think out of the box.

