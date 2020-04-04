THESE are the most unused items in your house due to COVID 19 lockdown

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, India is under lockdown, and hence all of us are working from home. With that, here are some most unused items in your house due to lockdown.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the globe and to curb this pandemic, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has imposed a 21-day lockdown. And due to this lockdown, almost every company across India has offered work from home. Employees are working from home, and this is good for them in a way. They are not only saving the travel time but are also working in their PJs instead of working in those formal attires.

The fast-paced life has suddenly come to a standstill bringing a lot of constructive changes to our relationships and living. Speaking about the living, multiple things are of no use for the time being because of this coronavirus lockdown . Things like a laptop bag, sunglasses, etc. are of no use for the time being since we are not travelling anywhere for awhile. Here are some things that are least useful at this time.

Check out the unused items list below:

Formal attire:

In some offices, following strict dress code is a must. But now since almost everyone is working from home, everyone is relaxing in their pyjamas, bidding a temporary goodbye to their not-so-comfortable formal office-wear.

Formal shoes:

Just like the formal wear, again our not so comfortable formal shoes are under lockdown too. Even if we had settled with the idea of walking around in those formal bits all day, it is a great relief to be just in your slippers or without them too.

Iron:

Going to office also means wearing ironed clothes daily, but since we are at home, we don't need to iron our PJs and tees daily. Hence, again an iron is something that we are not using at present.

Fancy dishware:

Social distancing has become the way we interact socially (that is if we are doing it at all). Since there are no more guests planning to come to your house, give some rest to that gorgeous serveware you have.

Makeup:

Lockdown is the best to take care of your skin and let it breathe naturally. Don't apply makeup for almost a month and let your skin go only for natural therapies.

Sunglasses:

No travel, no sunglasses. Give a break to your glasses and stay with you. However, you will soon get a chance to rock that Kala chasma.

