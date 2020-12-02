THESE are the popular English baby names for your newborn child

Choosing the perfect name for your baby is the most challenging yet exciting part of parenting. It is one of the first few realisations of becoming parents and entering the next stage of adulthood. To help ease out the process, here are a few chosen ones that we have curated for you to pick from. Check it out.

Choosing the perfect name for your newborn child is a tough decision, especially when there are a million names available online for you to choose from. You want the name to be meaningful, unique and beautiful to pronounce at the same time. Deciding a name for a baby is the most exciting part of becoming a parent. This is something that expecting mothers start planning since day one. It is when you can’t wait to meet your baby and you start anticipating, discussing names with your partner and deciding the one that would fit in perfectly for your child.

A name is the first impression of a person and it has to be meaningful and thought provoking. One can speak to the astrologer or search online, there are so many options available that you will be spoilt for choice. To help ease out the process of picking the right name for your newborn child, we have curated a list of names for you baby girl and baby boy that you might like. Have a look.

Baby Boy

Adam

Abel

Andrew

Alexander

Anthony

Adrian

Benjamin

Brad

Bradley

Calvin

Camden

Charles

Clayton

Colin

Christopher

Christian

David

Dennis

Elliot

Emmet

Ethan

Felix

Faze

Finch

George

Grayson

Hudson

Harrison

Harry

Isaac

Ian

Jack

Jacob

Jason

James

Jasper

Jesse

Jaydon

Joel

Jonah

Jose

Joshua

Justin

Kevin

Kingston

Lando

Lincoln

Matthew

Maverick

Mason

Miles

Miller

Nicholas

Nathaniel

Nolan

Oliver

Richard

Ryan

Sebastian

Timothy

Thomas

Tayler

Vincent

Zach

Baby Girl

Adele

Amber

Addison

Alice

Amelia

Anna

Ashley

Audrey

Bella

Candice

Catherine

Christina

Daisy

Debra

Delilah

Elizabeth

Emily

Emma

Evelyn

Felicity

Faith

Grace

Hannah

Hailey

Hazel

Helene

Iris

Ivy

Isabella

Jade

Jasmine

Jennifer

Jocelyn

Josephine

Joy

Joyce

Julia

Lauren

Layla

Lily

Meghan

Molly

Naomi

Nicole

Natalie

Paige

Phoebe

Pamela

Rachel

Reese

Roxanne

Samantha

Sarah

Scarlett

Stella

Taylor

Victoria

Violet

Vivian

Willow

Winnie

Zoe

