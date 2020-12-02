THESE are the popular English baby names for your newborn child
Choosing the perfect name for your newborn child is a tough decision, especially when there are a million names available online for you to choose from. You want the name to be meaningful, unique and beautiful to pronounce at the same time. Deciding a name for a baby is the most exciting part of becoming a parent. This is something that expecting mothers start planning since day one. It is when you can’t wait to meet your baby and you start anticipating, discussing names with your partner and deciding the one that would fit in perfectly for your child.
A name is the first impression of a person and it has to be meaningful and thought provoking. One can speak to the astrologer or search online, there are so many options available that you will be spoilt for choice. To help ease out the process of picking the right name for your newborn child, we have curated a list of names for you baby girl and baby boy that you might like. Have a look.
Baby Boy
Adam
Abel
Andrew
Alexander
Anthony
Adrian
Benjamin
Brad
Bradley
Calvin
Camden
Charles
Clayton
Colin
Christopher
Christian
David
Dennis
Elliot
Emmet
Ethan
Felix
Faze
Finch
George
Grayson
Hudson
Harrison
Harry
Isaac
Ian
Jack
Jacob
Jason
James
Jasper
Jesse
Jaydon
Joel
Jonah
Jose
Joshua
Justin
Kevin
Kingston
Lando
Lincoln
Matthew
Maverick
Mason
Miles
Miller
Nicholas
Nathaniel
Nolan
Oliver
Richard
Ryan
Sebastian
Timothy
Thomas
Tayler
Vincent
Zach
Baby Girl
Adele
Amber
Addison
Alice
Amelia
Anna
Ashley
Audrey
Bella
Candice
Catherine
Christina
Daisy
Debra
Delilah
Elizabeth
Emily
Emma
Evelyn
Felicity
Faith
Grace
Hannah
Hailey
Hazel
Helene
Iris
Ivy
Isabella
Jade
Jasmine
Jennifer
Jocelyn
Josephine
Joy
Joyce
Julia
Lauren
Layla
Lily
Meghan
Molly
Naomi
Nicole
Natalie
Paige
Phoebe
Pamela
Rachel
Reese
Roxanne
Samantha
Sarah
Scarlett
Stella
Taylor
Victoria
Violet
Vivian
Willow
Winnie
Zoe
