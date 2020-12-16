THESE are the popular INDIAN baby names or your newborn child

Deciding a name for your newborn baby can be chaotic and exciting at the same time. With so many people giving a million options to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice. To make this task easier for you here is a carefully crafted list of popular Hindi baby names to name your child.

There is never an end to baby name suggestions and people take it upon themselves to find the perfect name for your child. Naming your child is personal, exciting and confusing. Picking the right name for your newborn child includes doing a well based research as it has to be thoughtful, positive and beautiful to pronounce. Your child’s name reveals their identity and that’s why you want it to be perfect with a lot of thought given on it.

The name is the first impression of a person and it has to be meaningful, unique and thought provoking that would capture everyone’s attention. To help ease out the process of picking the right name for your baby girl or baby boy, here are some popular Indian baby names that you might like.

Baby girl

Ananya

Aradhya

Aaradhna

Aalia

Ahana

Aarohi

Akshara

Amrita

Anushka

Bhavna

Bhumika

Chaaya

Chandravali

Chandrika

Chanchal

Charulata

Drishti

Divya

Durgeshwari

Damini

Dayita

Deepti

Damayanti

Dalaja

Ekta

Falguni

Falak

Gauri

Geetika

Garima

Gayatri

Hemangini

Himangi

Harshita

Himani

Heena

Ira

Isha

Ikshita

Jasmine

Jagrati

Kavya

Kamya

Lolita

Loya

Maryam

Manya

Mansi

Megha

Nisha

Nikita

Netra

Naina

Navya

Ojasvi

Osha

Oshin

Pratyusha

Pragati

Prakriti

Pallavi

Parul

Raveena

Rishi

Rajshree

Sahana

Saira

Samaira

Sarah

Shreya

Suhana

Tanvi

Tanya

Trishna

Tamanna

Triveni

Unnati

Vaishnavi

Vedika

Vanya

Vamika

Vasudha

Yashodha

Yashodhara

Yashaswini

Zara

Zuri

Zaha

Baby boy

Aarav

Aditya

Aayush

Abhimanyu

Anirudh

Advik

Adith

Akshay

Anmol

Arnav

Bhavyajeet

Balveer

Chaitanya

Chanakya

Daksh

Dev

Dhruv

Dushyant

Gautam

Gagan

Gaurav

Guneet

Harsh

Harshil

Hardik

Indrajit

Jai

Jeet

Kabir

Karan

Lakshay

Manan

Madhav

Nakul

Nitesh

Om

Ojas

Parth

Pradhyuman

Pranit

Pranav

Rachit

Rahul

Raghav

Raghuveer

Rajveer

Rishi

Ronith

Rushil

Sai

Samarth

Shaurya

Siddharth

Tanay

Tejas

Tanveer

Utkarsh

Veer

Vedant

Viraj

Yash

Yuvraj

Yogesh

Zehaan

