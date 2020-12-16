THESE are the popular INDIAN baby names or your newborn child
There is never an end to baby name suggestions and people take it upon themselves to find the perfect name for your child. Naming your child is personal, exciting and confusing. Picking the right name for your newborn child includes doing a well based research as it has to be thoughtful, positive and beautiful to pronounce. Your child’s name reveals their identity and that’s why you want it to be perfect with a lot of thought given on it.
The name is the first impression of a person and it has to be meaningful, unique and thought provoking that would capture everyone’s attention. To help ease out the process of picking the right name for your baby girl or baby boy, here are some popular Indian baby names that you might like.
Baby girl
Ananya
Aradhya
Aaradhna
Aalia
Ahana
Aarohi
Akshara
Amrita
Anushka
Bhavna
Bhumika
Chaaya
Chandravali
Chandrika
Chanchal
Charulata
Drishti
Divya
Durgeshwari
Damini
Dayita
Deepti
Damayanti
Dalaja
Ekta
Falguni
Falak
Gauri
Geetika
Garima
Gayatri
Hemangini
Himangi
Harshita
Himani
Heena
Ira
Isha
Ikshita
Jasmine
Jagrati
Kavya
Kamya
Lolita
Loya
Maryam
Manya
Mansi
Megha
Nisha
Nikita
Netra
Naina
Navya
Ojasvi
Osha
Oshin
Pratyusha
Pragati
Prakriti
Pallavi
Parul
Raveena
Rishi
Rajshree
Sahana
Saira
Samaira
Sarah
Shreya
Suhana
Tanvi
Tanya
Trishna
Tamanna
Triveni
Unnati
Vaishnavi
Vedika
Vanya
Vamika
Vasudha
Yashodha
Yashodhara
Yashaswini
Zara
Zuri
Zaha
Baby boy
Aarav
Aditya
Aayush
Abhimanyu
Anirudh
Advik
Adith
Akshay
Anmol
Arnav
Bhavyajeet
Balveer
Chaitanya
Chanakya
Daksh
Dev
Dhruv
Dushyant
Gautam
Gagan
Gaurav
Guneet
Harsh
Harshil
Hardik
Indrajit
Jai
Jeet
Kabir
Karan
Lakshay
Manan
Madhav
Nakul
Nitesh
Om
Ojas
Parth
Pradhyuman
Pranit
Pranav
Rachit
Rahul
Raghav
Raghuveer
Rajveer
Rishi
Ronith
Rushil
Sai
Samarth
Shaurya
Siddharth
Tanay
Tejas
Tanveer
Utkarsh
Veer
Vedant
Viraj
Yash
Yuvraj
Yogesh
Zehaan
