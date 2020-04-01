THESE are the positive changes people are witnessing amid lockdown phase

Lockdown for Coronavirus has not turned everything into negativity. We have had some positive changes due to this lockdown. Read on to know more.

Lockdown period has made us paranoid in every aspect. We only want to know when it will end. We cannot go outside; we have to stay at home; there is nothing left right now for recreations, even working is also done from home. Our anxiety is increasing day by day. We are now only talking about the negative impacts of coronavirus outbreak like the economy. But have you thought about the positive sides of this lockdown period?

Well, during this quarantine period, many positive changes have been brought to the society and the environment. Like pollution levels are decreasing as we are under quarantine; we have become conscious about health and cleanliness, etc.

Some positive effects of lockdown period that we should follow in future as well.

Saved Fuel

Since everyone is working from home and we have nowhere to go. We can save a huge amount of fuel- petrol or diesel. And this directly helps the environment to stay pollution-free.

Pollution-free environment

We can now breath in the fresh pollution-free air which is good for our health.

Quality time with family

The quarantine period has eventually helped us to spend more time with our family and stay connected with others virtually.

Social awareness

We have finally developed a good habit of staying updated with the latest news about the country and the world. We are now well aware of the current affairs.

Me-time

We can now have a check on our health and work on our immunity system to stay healthy. And since outside foods are unavailable right now, so we can maintain a good food habit. Finally, we can have some time for us to indulge in our old forgotten hobbies.

No noise pollution

Those annoying noises have now been replaced with the chirping of the birds and the waving of trees. And finally, we can be in a soothing and calming environment where nature is back in its pure form.

