THESE are the questions you must ask before accepting the offer letter

Have you got your dream job? If yes, then read below to find out things that you should ask and consider before saying yes to the job. These questions will help you put things in a better perspective.

We all want to do something that not only makes us happy, but it also fulfils our dreams. We all have aspired to become something from childhood, and when we get that dream job after working towards it for years, we cannot express that happiness in words. Some of us go on multiple interviews to find the perfect job, while others know what they want and which company they want to work for.

Getting a good, well-paying job is difficult at times, but it's not difficult. And when we get that job we often forget to ask some questions that we should ask in the first place. We forget to ask some questions in excitement, which is completely understandable; however, instead of jumping at the offer and immediately accepting it, it would be wise to thank the company for the offer and then take a little time to let the excitement settle before you reply to the letter. And when you take that time, here are some questions that you need to ask before joining the new organisation.

Are you okay with the company policy?

Different companies have different policies, and it's important to read the company policies well before signing any contract. And while going through their policies, read about their values and goals, what is the notice period you need to serve if you decide to resign etc. Read about promotions and appraisals so that you can understand and analyse your growth in the company.

Will this job help you achieve your professional goals?

When it comes to working, all of us have some professional goals that we want to achieve. Our job should take us towards our professional goals, hence before accepting the offer letter, it's always better to ask yourself where will this job take you in the next five years? Will you be learning new skills, honing your talent and taking up new responsibilities? These questions will help you understand whether you actually should take up the job or not.

Is the salary good for the role that's offered to you?

It is important to take a moment and understand if the salary you are being offered will do justice to your years of experience, skill and the role that you will be playing. If the answer is a strong 'no', ask yourself if you need to accept the offer? It's important to be valued for your work since that gives you happiness too.

Do you know everything about your job profile?

At times, we are in such a hurry to accept an offer letter that we tend to overlook one of the most important aspects of the job—the role or the work that the employee would need to do daily. Sometimes, the offer letter says something else than what we had been promised, so it's always better to take some time, understand and ask questions about your job profile.

Are you excited about the job or just the offer letter?

This another question you should ask yourself. Is the job that's making you happy or the fact that you got a job is a reason behind your happiness. And if you are excited because you liked the job and joining the organisation at the offered role will help you advance your professional role, then you are on the right track.

Read More