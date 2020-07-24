  1. Home
THESE are the signs of dehydration in cats

Dehydration in cats is not uncommon. It is important to recognize the signs of dehydration in cats as it can be deadly if left untreated. Read on to know more.
You must love your four-legged best friends a lot. We are guessing you would probably do anything and everything to make them happy and keep their health in check. However, despite your constant efforts, it can be quite difficult to keep a tab on eveything they do. One such condition that often gets unnoticed is dehydration. It can be dangerous for cats if left untreated. 

Dehydration is a situation in which the body doesn’t have as many fluids as it needs to function properly. In cats, it occurs when the weather is hot, due to increased activity or a bout of vomiting or diarrhoea can also cause fluid loss. Cats are particularly susceptible to be dehydrated because they don’t drink as much water as other animals do. They are stoic, which makes it even more difficult to recognise the signs of dehydration in them. 

Here are the signs of dehydration in cats. 

As explained, it is important to act immediately if your cat is suffering from dehydration. It can quickly turn into life-threatening emergencies. The general symptoms of dehydration in cats include:

-sunken eyes 

- panting or breathlessness 

- loss of appetite 

- lethargy 

- dry mouth 

- decreased skin elasticity 

- vomiting 

- less energetic than usual 

-depression

What should you do? 

As soon as you notice the signs in your cat, take him to a veterinarian immediately. One way to know if your cat is dehydrated is by gently lifting the skin on the back of your cat’s neck, if your cat is not overweight or underweight, then the skin should return to normal in no time. In case it doesn’t return to normal quickly, then he must be suffering from dehydration. However, it could be a sign of some other health problem as well. The best way to be sure is by consulting a professional doctor. 

Credits :webmd, getty

